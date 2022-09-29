‘We never expected the ball to swing that much’: Maharaj on Proteas’ defeat

Maharaj said SA would not dwell on their disappointing performance too much, with the next match only 48 hours away.

“I think the character we showed to go from 20-odd for five to come back and get 106 and still make a game of it, we can take some positives from that,” he said.

“Something we do need to address is the new ball and the way we are playing it.

“There is a lot of swing, so maybe we just need to adjust our plans and mindset and take it from there.”

The right-hander said the two-paced nature of the pitch made it difficult to know what to expect throughout the first innings.

“We did see that the side winning the toss tends to bowl first, but we never expected the ball to swing that much.

“It was not an easy wicket to bat on, it was very two-paced. The odd one skidded through with a lot of tennis ball bounce at various points.

“I just think we need to reassess the application we showed upfront and find ways to combat the swing.”

The Dolphins player does not believe the pitch got any easier to bat on in the second innings.

“The seam bowlers did really well in the power play, ‘KG’ [Rabada] and Wayne bowled exceptionally well, they never gave too much away.

“So, I don’t think it got easier, I just think small moments could have gone our way.

“When Surya came in, and if that top edge went to hand, it could have been a different situation, but I suppose when you are behind the eight ball, nothing seems to go your way.

“Full credit to the India batting unit, they batted exceptionally well. KL and Surya took their time, approached it and just played within their game plan,” he said.