‘We never expected the ball to swing that much’: Maharaj on Proteas’ defeat
While there were some positives in the Proteas’ fight to recover from a horrific top order collapse in their defeat to India in the first T20, all-rounder Keshav Maharaj believes SA needs to find better ways of dealing with the new ball.
Maharaj, who arrived at the crease with the total on a disastrous 42 for six, top-scored for the Proteas in their crushing eight-wicket defeat at Greenshields International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
After being put in to bat, the visitors’ top order went into meltdown as the Indian new ball bowlers wreaked havoc, taking five wickets in 15 deliveries to have SA reeling at 9 for 5.
Maharaj scored a brisk 41 off 35 deliveries and, together with Aiden Markram (25) and Wayne Parnell (24), helped the Proteas to 106 for 8 in their 20 overs.
Losing two key wickets early on, in addition to accumulating their lowest power-play score in a T20I, did not deter India as an unbeaten 93-run third-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) and KL Rahul (51 off 56) saw them home with 20 balls to spare.
Quick match highlights of the first T20 between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.
Maharaj said SA would not dwell on their disappointing performance too much, with the next match only 48 hours away.
“I think the character we showed to go from 20-odd for five to come back and get 106 and still make a game of it, we can take some positives from that,” he said.
“Something we do need to address is the new ball and the way we are playing it.
“There is a lot of swing, so maybe we just need to adjust our plans and mindset and take it from there.”
The right-hander said the two-paced nature of the pitch made it difficult to know what to expect throughout the first innings.
“We did see that the side winning the toss tends to bowl first, but we never expected the ball to swing that much.
“It was not an easy wicket to bat on, it was very two-paced. The odd one skidded through with a lot of tennis ball bounce at various points.
“I just think we need to reassess the application we showed upfront and find ways to combat the swing.”
The Dolphins player does not believe the pitch got any easier to bat on in the second innings.
“The seam bowlers did really well in the power play, ‘KG’ [Rabada] and Wayne bowled exceptionally well, they never gave too much away.
“So, I don’t think it got easier, I just think small moments could have gone our way.
“When Surya came in, and if that top edge went to hand, it could have been a different situation, but I suppose when you are behind the eight ball, nothing seems to go your way.
“Full credit to the India batting unit, they batted exceptionally well. KL and Surya took their time, approached it and just played within their game plan,” he said.