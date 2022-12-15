Maketa will decide on the make-up of his XI on Friday.
“We are getting close. Speaking to the groundsman, I don’t think he is going to take any more grass.
“But I will have a look on Friday and make the final decision. Wickets we have played on in the past have been a challenge, offering all three in terms of movement, bounce and a bit of seam.
“Gauging by the nets — [though] obviously you don’t play in the nets — it’s been a more consistent bounce. We are going to have to back our batters to score the runs and then have the bowlers take the 20 wickets.”
While tasked with taking wickets, Maketa expects Jansen to chip in with runs in the lower order.
“We are developing him in his all-round abilities. He’s got the ability to do something special with the bat and from that point of view he is a work in progress with the bat.
“We know he is capable of being part of good partnerships. If you look at how we have played in the past, our bowlers have allowed us to get into good positions by [batting] into 350 to 360.
“Partnerships are key for us and the bowlers know their roles in those partnerships with top order batters. We are challenging our bowlers to contribute with the bat and it is a space we are growing well in.”
Maketa backs Proteas bowlers for 20 wickets at 'sexy bounce' Gabba
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is backing his bowlers to take 20 wickets in the first of three Tests against Australia in Brisbane starting on Saturday.
Before the battle of the Gabba, where he expects “sexy bounce” like at the Wanderers, Maketa said fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada will play starring roles with Anrich Nortjé and Lungi Ngidi supporting.
Maketa expects a strong showing from 22-year-old Jansen, who will play in his eighth Test since he debuted against India in December last year.
“It's exciting, it’s been a sharp rise and I know people around the world have taken note of him, but in this series it’s going to be a different challenge.
“People have seen enough and will come up with plans for him. When it comes to his performances, we are pleased because he gives our attack the variety it needs.
“His pace and height and the areas he hits set him apart [from] other left-armers and he is definitely an exciting prospect for us.”
Maketa said the other fast bowlers in his attack will benefit from performing alongside the experience of Rabada, who has played in Australia before.
“He [Rabada] is still young [27] but in experience he has been here before. Other bowlers in the team are leaning towards him for information.
“We have been clear on the lengths we want to hit. If you look at the Wanderers, it offers more or less the same where you can get carried away with the sexy bounce and be ineffective. We have been working hard making sure we hit the fuller length.”
Maketa believes the frightening pace of Rabada, Jansen, Nortje and Ngidi is likely to be the Proteas' key weapon.
“I believe we have enough in our attack to be able to take 20 wicket. For me, Test cricket really boils down to who can take that.
“I think the ball is going to play a deciding role in which way the series goes.
Bavuma 'smiling and confident again' before Oz Test series: SA coach Maketa
