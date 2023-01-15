De Kock and Klaassen smash Super Giants to win against Paarl Royals

Topley picked up two more wickets, Evan Jones (0) and Vilas (44) both catches taken by substitute fielder Junior Dala in the 19th over.

Earlier, Giants openers Kyle Mayers and Wiaan Mulder started the onslaught with a blistering 62-run partnership off 35 balls before the West Indian was caught behind by wicketkeeper Buttler off Jones for 39.

Giants captain De Kock then picked up the baton, clubbing 54 in an 85-run stand with Mulder before the latter was out caught by David Miller for 42 to hand Jones his second of the match.

Coming to the crease with the score of 147-2 after 14 overs, Heinrich Klaassen then joined De Kock. The partnership was soon broken when the left-hander, who made his way to 57, was sent back to the pavilion by Royals quick Lungi Ngidi, the catch being complete by Jones.

Ngidi dismissed Keemo Paul for seven, the right-hander taking the catch off his own bowling to break the 31-run stand.

Klaassen bludgeoned one four and six sixes on his way to 50 off 19, as he and Dwaine Pretorius shared an unbeaten 34 to close out the innings.