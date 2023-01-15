Cricket

De Kock and Klaassen smash Super Giants to win against Paarl Royals

15 January 2023 - 18:06
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Quinton De Kock of Durban's Super Giants plays a shot during the Betway SA20 match aganist Paarl Royals at Kingsmead in Durban on January 15 2023.
Quinton De Kock of Durban's Super Giants plays a shot during the Betway SA20 match aganist Paarl Royals at Kingsmead in Durban on January 15 2023.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images)

Half-centuries by Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaassen and some disciplined bowling were enough to hand Durban's Super Giants a comfortable 27-run victory over the Paarl Royals in their Betway SA20 clash at Kingsmead on Sunday.

De Kock smashed 57 runs off 31 deliveries while Heinrich Klaassen ensured an explosive ending with 50 off just 19 to help their side post 216-4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals made a fist of it, as Eion Morgan hit 64 off 37 and shared 114 runs for the fifth wicket with Dane Vilas (44), but they still came up short on 189-9.

In pursuit of the joint-highest total in the competition, the visitors got off to a stuttering start, losing four wickets for just 63 runs in the first eight overs.

Jos Buttler was the first wicket to fall, bowled by Reece Topley before Wihan Lubbe fell for 18, caught by Jason Holder off Dwaine Pretorius off the first delivery after the power play.

Royals captain David Miller was next to go, for a single, to hand Pretorius his second wicket with the catch being completed by the tall West Indian Holder.

Morgan and Vilas then brought some calm to the Royals innings before the former, who bludgeoned 64, was run out by the combination of Simon Harmer and Wiaan Mulder with the score on 177-5.

Topley picked up two more wickets, Evan Jones (0) and Vilas (44) both catches taken by substitute fielder Junior Dala in the 19th over.

Earlier, Giants openers Kyle Mayers and Wiaan Mulder started the onslaught with a blistering 62-run partnership off 35 balls before the West Indian was caught behind by wicketkeeper Buttler off Jones for 39.

Giants captain De Kock then picked up the baton, clubbing 54 in an 85-run stand with Mulder before the latter was out caught by David Miller for 42 to hand Jones his second of the match.

Coming to the crease with the score of 147-2 after 14 overs, Heinrich Klaassen then joined De Kock. The partnership was soon broken when the left-hander, who made his way to 57, was sent back to the pavilion by Royals quick Lungi Ngidi, the catch being complete by Jones.

Ngidi dismissed Keemo Paul for seven, the right-hander taking the catch off his own bowling to break the 31-run stand.

Klaassen bludgeoned one four and six sixes on his way to 50 off 19, as he and Dwaine Pretorius shared an unbeaten 34 to close out the innings.

READ MORE

Lungi Ngidi says SA20 will increase the pool of players for the Proteas

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has given the SA20 tournament the thumbs-up as a platform to broaden the pool of players for South Africa.
Sport
1 day ago

Markram had 'very weird' experience as an away player at his home ground

Aiden Markram admitted it was “very weird” being opposition captain at what is usually his home ground, SuperSport Park, on Saturday.
Sport
8 hours ago

SA20 is a stunning spectacle that has rapidly garnered the public's attention

The sight of packed grass embankments around SuperSport Park for the clash between the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Durban Super Giants overpower Mumbai Indians CT to register vital victory

Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Mayers played attacking cricket to help the Durban Super Giants (DSG) beat Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) by five wickets ...
Sport
1 day ago

Entertainment galore in Centurion as Pretoria Capitals claim SA20 win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape

There was rich entertainment both on the field and on the grass banks at SuperSport Park on Saturday, where the Pretoria Capitals claimed a 37-run ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas winning the 2027 World Cup is a ‘non-negotiable’: CSA

Cricket South Africa’s CEO, Pholetsi Moseki says it is imperative that the Proteas win the 2027 World Cup which will be hosted in this country.
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ex-Bok Joe van Nierkerk urges players to carefully consider life after the ... Rugby
  2. Former world heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee dies Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena compares Gavin Hunt to a honey badger before Tshwane ... Soccer
  4. Shalulile and Mvala 'relegated Highlands Park', says Chippa coach Mammila Soccer
  5. Venue change for Bafana Afcon qualifier confirmed as Safa make plea to PSL Soccer

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...