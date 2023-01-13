Cricket

Durban Super Giants overpower Mumbai Indians CT to register vital victory

13 January 2023 - 21:27
Durban Super Giants players celebrate the dismissal of Grant Roelofsen of MI Cape Town by Prenelan Subrayen at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.
Durban Super Giants players celebrate the dismissal of Grant Roelofsen of MI Cape Town by Prenelan Subrayen at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.
Image: Sportzpics

Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Mayers played attacking cricket to help the Durban Super Giants (DSG) beat Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) by five wickets in their SA20 clash at Newlands on Friday night.

Proteas batter Klaasen scored a fighting 36 and Barbadian opener Mayers hit 34 as DSG successfully chased down the 153 target set by MICT on a flat wicket in Cape Town.

Quinton de Kock won the toss and put MICT in to bat first and they could only get to 152/8 in their allotted 20 overs but DSG were full value in their chase as they reached 154/5 after 16.3 overs.

Besides Klaasen and Mayers, the other notable contributors to the DSG scoreboard were Wiaan Mulder (30), Quinton de Kock (11) and unbeaten Keemo Paul and Jason Holder on 20 and 11 respectively.

Olly Stone was the standout bowler for MICT as he returned with four scalps and was supported by George Linde who claimed the other wicket but their efforts were not enough.

Fortuin inspires Paarl Royals to smashing bonus-point win over Joburg Super Kings

Bjorn Fortuin and Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc with the Joburg Super Kings top order during the Powerplay to inspire the Paarl Royals to a convincing ...
Sport
2 days ago

After being put in to bat first, MICT got off to a worrying start with young South African Dewald Brevis batting sensation departing with the second ball without scoring.

He was followed a few overs later by the three quick wickets of Ryan Rickelton (14), Rassie van der Dussen (1) and Sam Curran (0) as the MICT found themselves in a spot of bother on 45/4 after seven overs.

Wickets continued to tumble with Grant Roelofsen the next batter to depart having made a solid contribution of 56 and he was followed by George Linde with a notable score of 33.

In the late stages of their innings, captain Rashid Khan did not stay as long as he would have liked as he departed having scored only 14 and the last batter to lose his wicket was Delano Potgieter with a handsome 25.

In their chase, DSG never looked in trouble as they benefited from the solid foundation that was built by Klaasen and Mayers to register this important victory that has thrown this tournament wide open.

