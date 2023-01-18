Marco Jansen slogs Sunrisers to win No 2 against MI Cape Town

A blistering 66 runs from Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Marco Jansen saw his team to another nail-biting and remarkable two-wicket victory over MI Cape Town in their SA20 fixture at Newlands on Wednesday.

The tall right-hander belted three fours and seven sixes, including four maximums off MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan in the 16th over, to reach his score in just 28 deliveries.

His heroics meant the Sunrisers were able to complete the double over MICT in two consecutive matches as the team moved up out of the last position in the standings.

Earlier, Ryan Rickelton and Grant Roelofsen shared an impressive 102 runs from just 69 balls alongside a late unbeaten 48 between Odean Smith and Delano Potgieter as the hosts reached 171-6.

In pursuit of 172 for victory, the visitors reached 45 runs for the loss of three wickets inside the first six overs.