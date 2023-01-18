SuperKings masters of their own demise against Capitals

The Joburg SuperKings continue to find new ways to trip themselves up, falling to a six-wicket defeat to the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 following another disastrous batting collapse at SuperSport Park on Wednesday night.

Just 24 hours after building a winning total against the same opponents at the Wanderers, the SuperKings, thanks to their skipper Faf du Plessis went hell for leather in the power play in Centurion, but then seemed to forget they had another 14 overs to face in their innings.

It’s been a weird tournament for yellow-clad Joburg franchise.

They started the tournament by slumping to 27/4 in Durban, then found themselves 20/4 in Paarl and 34/3 in Cape Town.

In that first match, it took a blistering 82 not out from Donovan Ferreira to get them to a match winning total but in the two games in the Western Cape, no-one came to their rescue.