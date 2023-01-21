Cricket

MI Cape Town roll over Royals in Paarl

21 January 2023 - 18:10
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Jos Buttler top scored for the Paarl Royals with 68 in their Betway SA20 match against MI Cape Town in Paarl on Saturday.
Jos Buttler top scored for the Paarl Royals with 68 in their Betway SA20 match against MI Cape Town in Paarl on Saturday.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

The Mumbai Indians Cape Town won a Betway SA20 match against their cross town rivals the Paarl Royals that was short on big scoring but still offered rich entertainment at Boland Park on Saturday.

MI Cape Town ran out winners by 13 runs, in front of a packed house in a match that Jos Buttler, who top-scored with 68 for the losing team, said demanded a different style of play.

It was certainly the case that batters couldn’t simply swing through the line as they often do in the 20-over format. The slow pace of the pitch meant their skill and intellect was tested, and for many they didn’t pass those examinations.

Both teams suffered top order collapses. MI Cape Town were 9/3 by the third over with Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis too easily deceived by Bjorn Fortuin, while Same Curran was run out.

It took the experienced Rassie van der Dussen and the in-form Grant Roelofsen to rescue Cape Town with a partnership of 63 for the fourth wicket.

Van der Dussen top scored with 49 off 42 balls, and despite scoring at better than a run a ball, still showed excellent patience.

Roelofsen scored 24 hitting some excellent shots against the spinners, while George Linde made 24 off just 14 balls as the Royals bowlers erred in line and length in the last few overs.

The Royals’ top order fared worse than their opponents, losing four wickets before they reached 30, and it needed the experience of Buttler and skipper David Miller to steady the ship.

That duo added 59 runs together and put their side on the path to victory until back-to-back overs from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada in which just nine runs were conceded forced an error out of Miller.

The clean striking left-hander was caught by Jofra Archer for 26 off Rabada’s bowling, trying to launch one over the midwicket fence.

Still MI Cape Town would make two big errors which kept the Royals’ hopes alive; first Archer dropped Buttler and then Curran missed Jones in the same over bowled by Rabada.

Archer atoned for his error by dismissing Buttler with the first ball of the 19th over for 68 — though he didn’t celebrate enthusiastically, probably because he was still miffed by his miss a few balls earlier.

However he conceded just four runs in the remainder of the over, leaving Odean Smith 19 runs to defend in the final over, which the 26-year-old Jamaican managed smartly.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

SA20 final tickets sold out

Organisers of South Africa’s newest cricket tournament Betway SA20 have confirmed that match tickets for the first final of the competition have been ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jansen and Stubbs steer Sunrisers home to third win in a row in Paarl

An unbeaten 38-run partnership between Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs ensured the Sunrisers Eastern Cape claimed a five-wicket victory over the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Batters reap benefits from playing around the country again in SA20

With Cricket South Africa’s belt-tightening measures limiting the number of fixtures played domestically, the SA20 is providing another benefit as it ...
Sport
3 days ago

Marco Jansen slogs Sunrisers to second win against MI Cape Town

A blistering 66 runs from Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Marco Jansen saw his team to another nail-biting and remarkable two-wicket victory over ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup squad striker Soccer
  3. 'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching ... Soccer
  4. If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor Soccer

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials