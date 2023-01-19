Jansen and Stubbs steer Sunrisers home to third win in a row in Paarl

It was a period where the Sunrisers were made to sweat scoring just five runs and losing three wickets in three overs before Jansen and Stubbs combined to take their side home with 10 balls remaining in their innings.

Fortuin finished with 3-20 from four overs while Ngidi claimed 2-31.

After winning the toss for a fifth consecutive match, Markram, as he has done throughout the tournament, asked the home side to make first use of the Boland Park surface.

The Royals found the going tough, losing wickets at regular intervals.

English duo Jos Buttler (12) and Jason Roy (5) fell early in the piece, dismissed by Sisanda Magala and Markram respectively.

Lubbe and Corbyn Bosch combined to take the score past 50 before the left-hander had his stumps rattled by right-arm quick Brydon Carse.

The England international speedster then claimed his second when he sent Eoin Morgan back to the dugout for two, with skipper David Miller following soon after, caught by Jordan Cox off Roelof van der Merwe for 10, with 81 on the board and five wickets down.

They lost their last five wickets for 46 runs in an innings that consisted of just seven fours and one six.

Markram and Van der Merwe shared four wickets for 42 runs from eight overs, Carse claimed 2-29 from his four overs, while Magala was superb in taking 1-15 in his quota.