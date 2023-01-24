Super Kings' Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20

“[The] Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC),” the SA20 said.

“The panel submitted their final report on 23 January, as constituted under the SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy.

“The report confirmed Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is suspended from bowling in SA20 matches as of 23 January.”

However, the Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited centre. Should the ICC testing show his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling, the organisers said.

The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and former Proteas star Vernon Philander.