Last weekend they were forced into several changes, some on the eve of the match.
Wings Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids were ruled out last week, which meant Suleiman Hartzenberg and Corne Smit were the starting wings.
On the eve of the match fullback Clayton Blommetjies and flank Junior Pokomela were also ruled out.
In the game itself at Ravenhill more casualties were suffered with No 8 Evan Roos (knee), flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (concussion) and JJ Kotze (head clash) unlikely to see action against the Sharks.
The loss of Roos will be keenly felt. He had recently made a return to action after suffering a rib injury while on Springbok duty against England in November. Dobson has cast doubt over whether he will play in the URC again this season.
Roos will leave a tremendous void but in Dayimani the Stormers have a player who brings a unique skill set. Moreover, he makes those about him shine too.
Dobson will also have to come to grips with the temporary loss of Springboks tight head Frans Malherbe, loose head Steven Kitshoff, lock Marvin Orie and utility back Damian Willemse who have mandatory rest.
The Stormers simply have to click into gear in Durban. Another defeat, especially to a local rival, will take away much of their champion's gloss.
Stormers need to show champion qualities
Defeats in Europe and a growing injury list have placed them on the back foot
The Stormers may be able to call on some of their cavalry for this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks in Durban, but their recent defeats to Glasgow Warriors and Ulster have left them a little exposed.
Well behind Leinster, they occupy second place on the points table, but Ulster, last year's semi-finalists, have just about closed the gap on the defending champions.
The Stormers have very little room for error and will need to recapture their best form when they clash with the resurgent Sharks this weekend.
Head coach John Dobson is only too aware his team needs to quickly put their chastening 35-5 defeat behind them. Defeat in Durban will leave them precariously placed in second place on the table, while South African Shield honours will very much be in the balance.
Ulster face a tough assignment away to Glasgow Warriors when they resume their URC duties later in February, but the Stormers had better not start relying on favours from elsewhere. Besides, Glasgow Warriors is very much in the play-off mix.
“We did see was a huge swing in favour of Ulster, who picked up five points and are breathing down our necks for second place. We know how important it is for us to try to finish as high as possible on the overall log as it secures home play-offs through to the semifinal, but Ulster are right up there. We will have to hope they lose some of their derbies so we can get back into it,” said Dobson.
“We have picked up only one point from our last two games and that is a setback for us. It means we have lost the breathing space we had and we are going to have to win at least one of our next two games against the Sharks and the Bulls, with both games away.”
The Stormers will take an impeccable URC derby record into this weekend's clash. Their only derby defeat since joining the URC was at home to the Lions 13 months ago, which is also their last loss in the Cape Town Stadium.
As for this weekend's clash, in the corresponding match in Durban last year they drew 22-all with the Sharks. This weekend they'll be able to call on something vaguely resembling their best team after resting some top guns for the trip to the northern hemisphere.
Forwards Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, as well as flyhalf Manie Libbok should all return to the starting team, while wing Seabelo Senatla, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury last September and Gary Porter are also available for selection.
