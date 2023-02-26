Cricket

Brave Proteas fall short as Aussies crowned queens of world at Newlands

26 February 2023 - 18:34 By Stuart Hess at Newlands
Australia's players celebrate after inning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on February 26 2023.
Australia's players celebrate after inning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on February 26 2023.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Australia’s depth with both bat and ball proved too much for the courageous Proteas, who they defeated by 19 runs to claim their sixth ICC T20 World Cup title in front of a rowdy and packed Newlands on Sunday.

South Africa didn’t do a lot wrong. Their bowling was precise, they produced their best fielding performance of the tournament and while some could criticise their inability to use the power play better, it must be said that Australia’s bowling and fielding was of the very highest quality.

A target of 157 certainly looked achievable on a slightly worn and slow surface, but Australia locked down the Proteas top order while the fielding restrictions were in place. South Africa only hit three boundaries in those first six overs, two which were the result of very unusual errors in the field by the Australians.

That aspect of their game would improve, however, through the innings. They are faster and stronger in the field, shutting off boundaries better than any other side in the competition.

That pressure led to wickets, with semifinal heroine Tazmin Brits never getting going as she slogged Darcie Brown to Tahlia McGrath at mid-on after making 10. Marizanne Kapp lasted just 11 balls, but like Brits the inability to keep the scoreboard ticking, forced an error with a thick outside edge landing safely in the hands of Brown at short third off Ashleigh Gardner’s fielding.

After Suné Luus was run out, Laura Wolvaardt was finally able to shake off the shackles, playing one of the finest innings’ of her already stellar career to reignite a boisterous crowd and raise hopes.

One slog-sweep off McGrath flew into an ecstatic Oaks section and another lofted off-drive had Siya Kolisi and co bouncing about in their suite in the upper tier of the grand stand.

If Chloe Tryon had been able to hit some more boundaries at that stage, who knows where it all could have led. As it was, despite Wolvaardt’s efforts — which included a punishing strike through extra cover for four to raise her third consecutive 50 — the Proteas were never able to lower the required rate below 12 an over.

When Wolvaardt was trapped lbw by Meg Schutt for 61 the game was up for the hosts.

Meg Lanning was able to use seven different bowlers, with Australia’s stump-to-stump policy leaving the Proteas — Wolvaardt aside — with little room to free their arms.

South Africa’s bowling was once more very disciplined. Lines were tight with the use of the short ball judicious, in combination with good changes in pace.

Australia’s aggressive openers weren’t allowed to locate the boundary in the manner they are so accustomed to. Alyssa Healy, who’s 75 off 39 balls at the MCG in 2020 ripped the match away from India, was restricted to just three fours and an innings of 18 off 20 balls here, with the Australians only scoring 36 in the power play.

At that stage, Mooney was riding her luck too as she sought creative ways to hit boundaries, with reverse scoops as the Proteas packed the offside. South Africa’s fielding was arguably the best it’s been in the tournament, especially on the ground, while Luus and Tryon took excellent boundary catches.

Ashleigh Gardner was promoted to hit boundaries despite the fielding restrictions being lifted and, after getting her eye in, she played two of the shots of the day against Nadine de Klerk — a straight blast for six followed immediately by another six, this time over the extra cover fence.

South Africa kept their cool through that period; dismissing Gardner helped, with Tryon removing her thanks to a good catch at long off by Luus. Two overs later Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled Grace Harris to further keep Australia’s progress in check.

Mooney had found better rhythm the longer she stayed at the crease and upped the tempo gradually as she found the boundary with greater regularity.

As she did in the semifinal against England, Luus held back the “big three” for the end and though they delivered accurately, Mooney, well set, was able to keep Australia within sight of a defendable total.

Because of the precision infield placements throughout the innings, the Proteas were behind on the clock and were punished by being allowed just three boundary fielders for Ismail’s last over. Mooney took advantage, hitting a fine straight six followed by a lofted drive for four. Ismail, the master operator she is, took two wickets, denying Mooney the strike for the last four balls.

Still the Aussie left-hander’s impact was big, her unbeaten 74, coming off 53 balls, including nine fours and that final-over six.

