Soccer

Kagiso Malinga brace sees Birds snatch three points from Chippa’s nest

26 February 2023 - 18:15 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Evans Rusike of Swallows FC and Siphelele Luthuli of Chippa United compete for the ball in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on February 26 2023.
Evans Rusike of Swallows FC and Siphelele Luthuli of Chippa United compete for the ball in the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on February 26 2023.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

A brace from Kagiso Malinga saw Swallows FC take home three points after their 2-1 Dstv Premiership win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat saw the Gqeberha side drop further down the standings to 13th position with only three points separating them from relegation-threatened Maritzurg United.

Malinga’s goals came in the 19th and 66th minutes, with Chippa’s reply by Thabiso Lebitso in the 31st. 

Chippa coach Morgan Mammila said before the game he only wanted consistency from his players but they once again failed to conjure any momentum.

The Eastern Cape side started off brightly searching for an early goal. Lebitso took his first shot on goal after just three minutes but his strike hit the side netting.

However, the Chilli Boys’ flame was quickly extinguished by the Dude Birds when Malinga scored his first goal.

After multiple attempts at goal, Lebitso finally succeeded, just past the half-hour, to level the score after Birds goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa was left exposed by his defence. Lebitso took advantage of finding himself one-on-one with Mbanjwa and comfortably placed the ball in the back of the net.

The Chilli Boys continued to press in the second half, looking to take the lead but could not convert their chances.

Swallows did not have many clear scoring opportunities in the second half but Malinga only needed one as he pounced again to win the game.

READ MORE

Olisa Ndah’s own goal gives Chiefs fifth successive league win over Pirates

Make that five out of five successive wins for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Sport
1 day ago

‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football

Despite a relatively late start in the top flight, Monnapule Saleng is making steady progress at the Buccaneers
Sport
2 days ago

‘It’s painful, we understand’: Pirates assistant Almenara after another derby defeat

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara admitted the result was painful after they suffered their fifth successive DStv Premiership defeat to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mdu is a special player: Zwane gushes as Chiefs youngster shines in first derby

Mduduzi Shabalala is a special player that coach Arthur Zwane wants to build a successful Kaizer Chiefs around.
Sport
10 hours ago

Centurion Bradley Grobler inspires SuperSport to vital league win over Maritzburg

Bradley Grobler scored his 100th career goal to help SuperSport United to a 2-0 DStv Premiership win over struggling Maritzburg United at the Lucas ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy Tau's Al Ahly end Sundowns' winning run with draw in Cairo Soccer
  2. Proteas Women into World Cup final Cricket
  3. ‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football Sport
  4. Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run Soccer
  5. Mdu is a special player: Zwane gushes as Chiefs youngster shines in first derby Soccer

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses