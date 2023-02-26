The Eastern Cape side started off brightly searching for an early goal. Lebitso took his first shot on goal after just three minutes but his strike hit the side netting.
However, the Chilli Boys’ flame was quickly extinguished by the Dude Birds when Malinga scored his first goal.
After multiple attempts at goal, Lebitso finally succeeded, just past the half-hour, to level the score after Birds goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa was left exposed by his defence. Lebitso took advantage of finding himself one-on-one with Mbanjwa and comfortably placed the ball in the back of the net.
The Chilli Boys continued to press in the second half, looking to take the lead but could not convert their chances.
Swallows did not have many clear scoring opportunities in the second half but Malinga only needed one as he pounced again to win the game.
Kagiso Malinga brace sees Birds snatch three points from Chippa’s nest
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
A brace from Kagiso Malinga saw Swallows FC take home three points after their 2-1 Dstv Premiership win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
The defeat saw the Gqeberha side drop further down the standings to 13th position with only three points separating them from relegation-threatened Maritzurg United.
Malinga’s goals came in the 19th and 66th minutes, with Chippa’s reply by Thabiso Lebitso in the 31st.
Chippa coach Morgan Mammila said before the game he only wanted consistency from his players but they once again failed to conjure any momentum.
