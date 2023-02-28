Cricket

De Zorzi at No 3 as Proteas begin Conrad era opting to bat in Centurion

28 February 2023 - 10:02 By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park
Tony de Zorzi during a Proteas training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25 2023.
Tony de Zorzi during a Proteas training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The new era for the Proteas Test team started on Tuesday morning with two debutants, the axing of front-line spinner Keshav Maharaj and new skipper Temba Bavuma, and choosing to bat in the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Tony de Zorzi, surprisingly, and fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, were handed their first caps, while Senuran Muthusamy, who played his last Test against India in 2019, started ahead of Maharaj, ostensibly because he's a better batter.

De Zorzi, cited by the Test team's new coach, Shukri Conrad, as a possible future captain, will bat at No 3, while Keegan Petersen will return to bat at No 5. Heinrich Klaasen also retains his place in the starting team from the side that drew with Australia in Sydney at the start of the year The side contains six players who featured in that match.

The two teams last played each other in the Caribbean in 2021, a series the Proteas won 2-0. South Africa has won 20 of the 31 Tests between the two teams, losing just three.

TEAMS

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermain Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies

Batting coach says they will try to follow global trends of greater aggression and application in batting
Sport
15 hours ago

Bavuma wants positive start for Proteas’ brave new era in Test cricket

New Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma wants his side to have a positive start as they embark on an era he calls "exciting times" for the team, with ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas are a top team with quality players: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies Test team captain Kraigg Brathwaite says despite the Proteas going through challenges and changes they remain one of the top sides.
Sport
17 hours ago

Finally, more attention on Proteas women after heroic run to World Cup final

The T20 Women’s World Cup - and the Proteas’ remarkable run to the final - has opened the eyes of provincial administrators, with CSA’s director of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wolvaardt’s greatness takes Proteas to the brink of glory

Laura Wolvaardt stood, back straight, bat slung over her right shoulder, eyes fixed on whatever in front of her. Something, nothing, winning.
Sport
1 day ago

Luus calls for women’s SA20 as Proteas demand more support from CSA

Suné Luus hopes her side’s exploits at this year’s T20 World Cup will create the necessary stimulus to elevate the women’s game in South Africa, ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Having tasted defeat in a final, the Proteas are ready to take the next step

Finding pride in defeat can be judged harshly by those watching, especially the ‘winning is all that matter’ crew, but South Africa deserved that ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’ Soccer
  2. Percy Tau's Al Ahly end Sundowns' winning run with draw in Cairo Soccer
  3. WATCH | Fans in Orlando Pirates colours seen attacking BMW outside FNB Stadium ... Soccer
  4. Bavuma says Proteas considering using seven batters against Windies Cricket
  5. Mdu is a special player: Zwane gushes as Chiefs youngster shines in first derby Soccer

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay