Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo to oversee Lions in new era

Russell Domingo’s appointment as the new head coach of the Central Gauteng (DP World) Lions is the most high-profile one since Ashwell Prince and Mark Boucher took up domestic coaching roles.
The Lions confirmed the 48-year-old’s appointment on Friday.
Domingo replaces Wandile Gwavu who was appointed as the fielding coach for the Proteas’ limited overs teams earlier this year. Domingo was appointed on a three-year contract.
Whereas Prince and Boucher, who coached the Cape Cobras and Northern Titans respectively, built their reputations through their playing exploits at the highest level, Domingo has been among the most high profile international coaches in the last few years, four of which were spent in charge of the men’s Proteas.
After his departure as Proteas head coach after losing a Test series in England in 2017, Domingo became the Bangladesh head coach in 2019, with a Test match win in New Zealand in January 2022 and an ODI series triumph over the Proteas in South Africa, the highlights of a two-and-a-half-year period in charge of the side.
The Lions have alongside their provincial neighbours the Titans, been the most successful team in the country in the last few years.
First under Enoch Nkwe and then Gwavu, they have won each of the three major provincial trophies on offer, while also seeing the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin and Sisanda Magala become Proteas.
The union will hope that the wealth of experience Domingo brings to the role will help to maintain those standards while also aligning with the broader attacking philosophy.
