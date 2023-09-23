Cricket

Captaincy forcing Wolvaardt to look at bigger picture

23 September 2023 - 13:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Laura Wolvaardt says captaincy has helped her to focus on other areas of the game besides her own batting
Laura Wolvaardt says captaincy has helped her to focus on other areas of the game besides her own batting
Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It’s still early days but Laura Wolvaardt thinks captaincy may prove useful for her batting, though not in a way some might think. 

Wolvaardt is one of the most talented players in the world and arguably the best in South Africa, but her love of batting can be suffocating.

“Sometimes I sit in the hotel room and think about my batting too much,” she said.

She’s not alone in that regard. Many of the great players were known to spend the majority of the day just thinking about batting and famously in the case of Australian Steve Smith, he had his wife throwing balls at him in hotel passages.

Nortje’s absence forces Proteas to box clever and move beyond Plan A

The Proteas were always going to have to be more flexible with their approach for the World Cup, but now that adaptability will be the major focus.
Sport
1 day ago

Wolvaardt has been forced to get out of her own head because she now captains the Proteas, a job that is still temporary, with the 24-year-old still weighing up how it affects her game and most importantly if it will negatively affect her batting.

That is a process that will conclude once the series with New Zealand, which starts in Potchefstroom on Sunday, ends. 

“In a way the captaincy has almost helped (my batting), in that it makes me think about my batting a bit less and made me think about conditions, what we need to do and that will help me as a cricketer in the long run,” said Wolvaardt

South Africa’s results since Wolvaardt took over the captaincy from her good friend Sune Luus, have been mixed.

The team lost a closely contested T20 series with Pakistan 3-0, but bounced back to win a crucial ODI series 2-1. 

Beating Australia was good, but still plenty of work for Proteas: Walter

Seeking to quell the understandable excitement that arose after the Proteas' come-from-behind series win against Australia, head coach Rob Walter ...
Sport
5 days ago

Wolvaardt performed better with the bat in the T20s than in the ODIs, but she knows the sample size regarding the effects the captaincy has had on her batting is still too small to properly analyse. 

South Africa go into the three ODIs against the Kiwis confident after that success in Pakistan, though Wolvaardt highlighted areas that still demanded attention.

“For this series it is about finding more consistency in all three departments. We showed glimpses of it and we need it to all come together on the same day. Our fielding is another area we have talked about, and we must do a lot better in the field in this series.”

Chloe will make a big difference, she’s been bowling really well and the spin options will be important throughout the series
Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt

New Zealand last played six weeks ago, losing to Sri Lanka, but Wolvaardt said a side containing experienced players like Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates still demands respect. 

“New Zealand is a quality side, these conditions will also suit them — they like the ball coming on to the bat and they have a lot of world class batters.”

The return of Chloe Tryon, who asked to be excused from the Pakistan tour, bolsters the Proteas' middle order batting and will also give Wolvaardt an extra option with the ball.

“She’s a world class player who is in really good form at the moment as well. Chloe will make a big difference, she’s been bowling really well and the spin options will be important throughout the series,” said Wolvaardt.

The series forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which will decide the five automatic qualifiers for the 2025 World Cup.

READ MORE

Tryon returns for Proteas’ series against Black Ferns

Chloe Tryon will return to the Proteas women's side for the series against New Zealand later this month.
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas women continue to make same mistakes as coaching controversy lingers

Laura Wolvaardt refused to use the controversy about the Proteas’ coaching staff as an excuse for her team’s 3-0 T20 series defeat to Pakistan.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cricket SA’s dilly-dallying has let the Proteas women down

CSA has dropped the ball with the national women’s team, failing to use the momentum generated by the World Cup
Sport
3 weeks ago

Nkwe adopts long-term strategy to improve Proteas women’s team

Enoch Nkwe is optimistic that Cricket SA can get the Proteas women’s team back on track by adopting a long-term outlook focussing on next year’s T20 ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Stellies will still be tough even without ... Soccer
  2. Clouds disperse for heavyweight bout between Boks and Ireland Rugby
  3. Captaincy forcing Wolvaardt to look at bigger picture Cricket
  4. POOL B SUPREMACY AT STAKE | Watch your backs, Boks, or the pluck of the Irish ... Rugby
  5. Streets around Lucas Moripe to be put under lockdown for clash between Sundowns ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...