Cricket

Proteas lose rain-affected final World Cup warm-up match against NZ

02 October 2023 - 19:08
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Quinton de Kock plays a shot in the Proteas' 2023 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India on Monday.
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Rain continued to frustrate the Proteas ahead of the 50-overs World Cup as they lost their final warm-up match to New Zealand by seven runs on the Duckworth—Lewis—Stern (DLS) method.

The match at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India was disrupted by rain at least twice on Monday.

South Africa saw their other warm-up match in India abandoned without a ball being bowled at the same venue on Friday.

The Proteas will still be encouraged by their performance in last month's ODI series win against Australia going into the world showpiece.

South Africa came from 2-0 down to beat Australia 3-2, though it’s important to note tourists missed some key players.

On Monday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. They posted 321/6 while Proteas managed only 211/4 in 37 overs before the rain had the final say.

The Black Caps achieved their strong total despite two of their top order batters, skipper Kane Williamson and opener Devon Conway, retiring hurt.

Conway had a brilliant knock of 78 off 73 balls before he was forced to leave the crease while his captain had scored 37 runs from the 51 balls he faced. Conway hit 12 boundaries, 11 fours and one six.

Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips were other big contributors for the Black Caps with the bat, scoring 52 and 43 respectively.

Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen shone with the ball claiming three wickets apiece.

Ngidi, who ended with 3/33, claimed the scalp of Will Young (12), Mark Chapman (20) and James Neesham (14).

Jansen, who also put in brilliant performances in the Australia in a series, finished the warm-up against the Black Caps with 3/45.

The all-rounder dismissed Latham, Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, who scored 25 off 16 balls.

The Proteas had a tough start in their chase as Reeza Hendricks was dismissed in the first over for a duck by Trent Boult.

Quinton de Kock hit 84 not out from 89 balls while Rassie van der Dussen was bowled out Mitchell Santner in the 15th over on 51 runs.

The Proteas also lost the wickets of Aiden Makram (13), who was sent back to the pavilion by Ish Sodhi in 20th over; and Heinrich Klaasen (39). the second victim of Boult in the 29th over.

David Miller (18) was on the crease with De Kock when the rain forced the match to be abandoned.

South will play their first World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (10.30am South Africa time).

