Proteas lose rain-affected final World Cup warm-up match against NZ

Rain continued to frustrate the Proteas ahead of the 50-overs World Cup as they lost their final warm-up match to New Zealand by seven runs on the Duckworth—Lewis—Stern (DLS) method.

The match at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India was disrupted by rain at least twice on Monday.

South Africa saw their other warm-up match in India abandoned without a ball being bowled at the same venue on Friday.

The Proteas will still be encouraged by their performance in last month's ODI series win against Australia going into the world showpiece.

South Africa came from 2-0 down to beat Australia 3-2, though it’s important to note tourists missed some key players.

On Monday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. They posted 321/6 while Proteas managed only 211/4 in 37 overs before the rain had the final say.