Cricket

Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

04 October 2023 - 09:21 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup warm-up match against Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday.
Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup warm-up match against Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored a breezy 90 against Australia while Iftikhar Ahmed sparkled at the top of the order with an 83 but the 1992 world champions could not prevent a 14-run defeat in their World Cup warm-up game in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Australian batsmen also enjoyed a good outing earlier, as Glenn Maxwell (77), Cameron Green (50 not out), Josh Inglis (48), David Warner (48) and Marnus Labuschagne (40) all fired and helped the five-times World Cup winners post 351-7 in 50 overs.

Babar was the pick of the Pakistani batsmen during the chase smashing 11 fours and two sixes on a batsman-friendly wicket but he retired after facing 59 balls and the Asian side ran out of steam despite a classy 50 by Mohammad Nawaz late on.

Pakistan folded for 337 to hand Australia the victory, but both teams will be pleased with their batsmen heading into the showpiece tournament that gets underway on Thursday.

“The result is not important,” said Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan. “We took a lot of positives. Our attitude was good. The result not in our hands.

“I think our 11 is sorted, we wanted to give time to the bench to show their skills. When you play against Australia and New Zealand, you get confidence.”

Pakistan face the Netherlands on Friday.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said he was pleased with his side ahead of their opener against India on Sunday.

“We're looking in better frame. Mitchell Marsh bowled well, same with Maxwell and Mitchell Starc,” Cummins said.

“Just about everyone contributed in the middle, Green and Inglis were brilliant at the end.”

Earlier, the contest between India and the Netherlands was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Thiruvananthapuram and denied the hosts a workout before their tournament opener.

India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect build-up, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

India's clash against defending champions England had also suffered the same fate last week, but Rohit Sharma's side will be high on confidence having recently beaten Australia in a three-match series.

In Guwahati, a century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a 93 by Rahmat Shah helped Afghanistan seal a morale-boosting six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-shortened contest.

Chasing a revised 257 in 42 overs, Gurbaz (119) and Shah excelled before retiring to lay the platform for the win, which Afghanistan achieved in 38.1 overs.

Sri Lanka had earlier posted 294 in 46.2 overs thanks mainly to a blistering 87-ball 158 by Kusal Mendis.

England and New Zealand play the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad (10.30am SA time).

The Proteas' opening game is against Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (10.30am). 

India's first game is against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (10.30am). 

Reuters

READ MORE

SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach agreement on Cricket World Cup

The majority of South Africans risk missing the Cricket World Cup after the SABC and satellite channel Multichoice failed to reach a sublicensing ...
Sport
1 day ago

England batting power gives them fighting chance of defending title

England head into the defence of their World Cup title short of ODI practice but unconcerned as they will approach the 50-overs format in the same ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Van der Dussen says Proteas bases covered for World Cup as Bavuma returns

As the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India fast approaches, Proteas top order batter Rassie van der Dussen says the team has covered all its bases ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas lose rain-affected final World Cup warm-up match against NZ

Rain continued to frustrate the Proteas before the 50-overs World Cup as they lost their last warm-up match to New Zealand by seven runs on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas captain Wolvaardt getting to understand her bowlers

Getting a clearer understanding of her bowlers’ capabilities and needs in different match situations will improve over time, Momentum Proteas interim ...
Sport
1 day ago

Albie Morkel hopes Marco Jansen’s growth will accelerate at World Cup

South Africa’s selectors have backed the tall all-rounder’s potential
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win Soccer
  2. Moodie ‘was almost not in WP mix’: youth coach on Bok star’s meteoric rise Sport
  3. Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up Cricket
  4. With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final Sport
  5. Chiefs' chips are seriously down as Cape Town City rub in the salt Soccer

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...