Cricket

Bavuma, Rabada notable absentees from Proteas squad for India white-ball series

04 December 2023 - 09:23
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad. File photo.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the most notable absentees from the Proteas squads for the T20 and ODI series against India, with the selectors prioritising the two Test matches for their return later this month.

Bavuma, Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will play in the December 14 round of four-day fixtures to help with their preparation before the first Test that starts in Centurion on Boxing Day.

In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram, captain of the T20 side, will also lead the ODI group for that three-match series.

There were a host of new names among the three squads, including seamers Ottniel Baartman and Nandre Burger in the T20 and ODI squads. All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana is in the ODIs group, while Western Province batter David Bedingham has been roped into the Test squad.

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has earned a recall to the Test and ODI squads, with Ryan Rickelton again deemed surplus to requirements by the national selectors, while Tristan Stubbs was a surprising call-up.

“We have a near full-strength squad to pick from and that is a real boost for us,” said Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad .

“We have also added new and exciting faces such as David Bedingham, Nandre Burger and Tristan Stubbs, who make the Test squad for the first time. There are others who are also back in the fold after going back to their unions and returning with impressive performances.”

Proteas T20I squad against India

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas ODI squad against India

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas Test squad against India

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

