Dean Elgar announces shock retirement from international cricket

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank Cricket South Africa (CSA) for investing in me from an early age and giving me the honour of representing my country. I am truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve received since U18 to date.
“The Free State Cricket Union (Eagles and Knights) and Northerns Cricket Union (Mighty Titans), a big thanks for the opportunity to play for the respected teams. Great memories, a lot of trophies in the cabinet and unbelievable memories created with amazing team mates.
“To former coaches and former team mates. You all have played a big role in making me the cricketer I am today, from on field memories and off field moments, all of this will always be in my memory of great fondness.
“To my current teammates, guys you are all a part of me. There have been so many unforgettable memories shared with you all. A big thanks goes to you all and a big good luck for the rest of your careers. Always fly the flag high and be the role models you are. Represent yourselves and the nation with utmost responsibility.
“Lastly, to the fans and supporters out there. You all have played an important part of my career. From ups and downs, you are still there to cheer me on. For this I’ll be grateful and will always remember the great times with you all.
“For now, I look forward to the series coming up and am excited about what the future holds for me.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said they would like to thank Elgar for his services over the years.
“He has represented his country with honour and has been a real ambassador for CSA, always playing with his heart on his sleeve. His grittiness and determination are two qualities that really stood out, and these are attributes all South Africans can relate to,” Moseki said.
Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said Elgar represents a rare brand of cricketer in an age where everything is about innovation and power-hitting.
“He is a real old school cricketer who can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him. He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition. He was always there to take on the challenge, leading as captain when the country needed him most.”
Dean Elgar announces shock retirement from international cricket
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Proteas Test batter Dean Elgar has announced he will retire from international cricket after the Test series against India.
Elgar will fittingly end his international career with the two Test matches, the first to be played at his home ground, SuperSport Park, in Centurion from December 26 to 30 and the second at the venue where he scored his first Test runs, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, from January 3 to 7.
The 36-year-old has represented South Africa in 84 Tests and eight One-Day Internationals during a career that has spanned 12 years.
Since making his Test debut against Australia in 2012, he has gone on to score more than 5,000 runs at an average of 37.28, including 13 centuries and a career-best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.
His contributions with the bat and gritty performances earned him the role of Test captain from May 2021 to January 2023, where he led the side to third place in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship with a notable 2-1 series win over India at home in January 2022.
“Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate. Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have,” Elgar said.
“As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand, and hopefully my last too.
“Having the opportunity to represent my country and the learnings I’ve had along my journey is something I’ll always be thankful for. It’s most definitely been the best learning experience of my life,” he said.
“A few thank yous I have: To my dad, mom and my brother, wow it’s been such a rollercoaster ride for us all. For the time spent on the side of the field supporting and cheering me on and being my biggest fans, allowing me to live out my dream, for this I’ll always be indebted to you all.
“To my partner, I don’t even know where to start. But a massive thank you has to go to you. I know I have not always been the easiest person at times but you have made me a better person and for that I’m truly grateful. Thank you,” Elgar said.
“To my mates (you know who you are). You guys have always been there for me, whether it was for a chat, a beer or a braai, you all have a special place in my heart. A big thank you all. You have no idea how much it has meant to me.
“To my sponsors I’ve had over the many years. Again, a massive thank you to you all. Without the support and backing from you my sponsors, making life easier for me, I don’t think I would have had the career I’ve had.
“A special mention has to go to the Kookaburra family. You all have been there from day one. Since the age of 16, you were there for me. Twenty years down the line you're still there and it’s been an absolute honour to be associated with the Kookaburra family. For the love and support from the Bryant family I am truly grateful. A massive thank you for allowing me to have the best in the business.
