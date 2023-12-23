Proteas hope to unleash full pace attack on India in first Test

South Africa are hopeful that both fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be available for selection in the first Test against India that gets under way in at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, coach Shukri Conrad has said.

Rabada has been struggling with a heel injury and Ngidi with his ankle, but Conrad says they are still part of the squad.

“They are both here with us and that means they are available for selection as things stand,” Conrad said on Saturday.

“We have not called anybody in as a replacement and hopefully come the morning of the match we have 15 fit players to select from.”

Whether the duo play or not, it is likely Gerald Coetzee, the firebrand 23-year-old fast bowler who impressed in the 50-over World Cup in India that concluded last month, will get a run on what is likely to be a Centurion wicket with pace and bounce, regardless of his lack of Test experience.