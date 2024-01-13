Van der Dussen and Rickelton’s record partnership silence the Bullring as they hammer Super Kings
Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton’s record partnership of 200 silenced a cacophony of whistles at the Wanderers as MI Cape Town claimed its first win in the 2024 edition of the SA20 on Saturday.
Van der Dussen and Rickelton, usually call the ‘Bullring’ home when playing for Central Gauteng Lions, but donning enemy colours they used every bit of knowledge about their surroundings to propel the Cape Town to a substantial total of 243/5 - the second largest in the tournament.
In the process they shared an opening partnership of 200, by some distance the biggest partnership in the competition’s brief history, as Cape Town claimed 98-run victory after bowling out the Joburg Super Kings for 145 in the 18th over.
Taking advantage of a dreadful effort with the ball and in the field from the Super Kings, the pair smashed their way to 200 in just the 16th over.
Van der Dussen, scored 104 off just 50 balls, an innings packed with bruising shotmaking and most importantly intent, featuring nine fours and six sixes.
Rickelton meanwhile fell agonisingly short of the land-mark when he was dismissed in the final over for 98, an innings in which he hit six fours and eight sixes.
The hometeam’s bowling generally was awful.
There was no control or discipline, and fielding was even worse.
Apart from Faf du Plessis’s sensational one-handed diving effort, with the ball coming over his left shoulder, to get rid of Dewald Brevis, the rest of the JSK fielding display was diabolical.
There were knock-ons, miss-fields, boundary fielders running past the ball, a dreadful drop by Donavan Ferreira, and endless struggles for young wicket-keeper Ronan Herrmann - until his own spectacular one handed grab, diving to his left, that led to Rickelton’s dismissal.
JSK’s response with the bat floundered in the power play, in which they lost four wickets and scored only 47 runs.
Leus Du Plooy’s 48 was the only bit of resistance shown by the home team.
Left-arm spinner George Linde, another player aiming to prove a point to Walter with the World Cup in mind, picked up 2/25, with the margin of Cape Town’s victory enough to earn them a bonus point.