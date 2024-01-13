Van der Dussen and Rickelton’s record partnership silence the Bullring as they hammer Super Kings

Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton’s record partnership of 200 silenced a cacophony of whistles at the Wanderers as MI Cape Town claimed its first win in the 2024 edition of the SA20 on Saturday.

Van der Dussen and Rickelton, usually call the ‘Bullring’ home when playing for Central Gauteng Lions, but donning enemy colours they used every bit of knowledge about their surroundings to propel the Cape Town to a substantial total of 243/5 - the second largest in the tournament.

In the process they shared an opening partnership of 200, by some distance the biggest partnership in the competition’s brief history, as Cape Town claimed 98-run victory after bowling out the Joburg Super Kings for 145 in the 18th over.

Taking advantage of a dreadful effort with the ball and in the field from the Super Kings, the pair smashed their way to 200 in just the 16th over.