Dhoni in focus as Chennai begin IPL defence against Bengaluru

Chennai Super Kings will launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday in what could be captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final year in the lucrative Twenty20 competition.

Dhoni played his last international in 2019 but remains one of the country's most popular players, and while the 42-year-old showed some signs of slowing down last season he still helped Chennai win a fifth title to match Mumbai Indians' haul.

Media reports have said 2024 could be the former India skipper's swansong and the wicketkeeper-batsman, who had knee surgery last year, will be keen to end on a high and identify his successor if he does hang up his gloves.

“This year is probably more important for Chennai than Dhoni,” former India and Chennai batsman Suresh Raina said on Jio Cinema. “We'll see who he's going to select as his deputy and say 'you handle this now'.

“Even if Dhoni steps away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option.”