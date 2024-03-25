What you eat significantly affects your skin's overall health and appearance.
Consuming a diet high in processed foods, sugary snacks and unhealthy fats can hurt your skin's appearance. These foods can contribute to inflammation in the body, which may manifest as acne, redness or dull skin. Diets lacking essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E and omega-3 fatty acids can result in skin issues including dryness, wrinkles and uneven tone.
By prioritising a diet focused on whole, nutrient-dense foods, you can support your skin's health from the inside out, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion.
Skincare experts at Supplement Doctor have provided food tips to get glowing, youthful skin, which are endorsed by celebrities.
Zendaya, Austin Butler, the KarJenners and more share diets for healthy skin
Skincare experts shed light on foods to help you glow like your favourite celebs
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
What you eat significantly affects your skin's overall health and appearance.
Consuming a diet high in processed foods, sugary snacks and unhealthy fats can hurt your skin's appearance. These foods can contribute to inflammation in the body, which may manifest as acne, redness or dull skin. Diets lacking essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E and omega-3 fatty acids can result in skin issues including dryness, wrinkles and uneven tone.
By prioritising a diet focused on whole, nutrient-dense foods, you can support your skin's health from the inside out, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion.
Skincare experts at Supplement Doctor have provided food tips to get glowing, youthful skin, which are endorsed by celebrities.
MEGHAN MARKLE: NUTS
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Nuts are super-rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are the go-to snack for many celebrities, including Markle. According to an interview with Delish in 2016, the Duchess of Sussex confessed to eating almonds and gluten-free foods for healthy glowing skin during her role in Suits. Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which can help protect your skin from UV rays, retain moisture and repair skin tissue.
A study by researchers at the University of California looked at the effects of almonds on skin health. It found daily consumption of almonds may help reduce the severity of facial wrinkles in post-menopausal women.
KATE MIDDLETON AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: FISH
Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Middleton and Beckham are known to be big fans of eating fish.
Beckham is well known for eating grilled fish and vegetables daily and rarely deviating from it, while Middleton opts for sushi. Fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and nutrients which help protect the skin from oxidative stress, leading to anti-ageing, and collagen-boosting benefits.
MEGAN FOX: BERRIES
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are collagen stimulants and contain nutrients such as vitamin C and ellagic acid, which helps provide a youthful glow and eases sun-induced UV skin pigmentation. In a 2017 interview, Fox’s trainer Harley Pasternak said she starts her day with egg whites or a “red smoothie” that contains seasonal berries, chai tea, protein powder and a bit of almond milk.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
THE KARDASHIANS: SALAD WITH GREENS
If you have kept up with the Kardashians or the Jenners on their respective reality shows and spin-offs, you will have spotted the many scenes where they catch up on the latest gossip with big servings of green salads.
Dark leafy greens contain high levels of chlorophyll, which helps protect your skin from premature ageing and inflammation.
The darker the leafy green, the more chlorophyll it contains.
ZENDAYA: GREEN TEA
Green tea is not only great for fat burning but is full of vitamins B2 and E, which help keep the optimum levels of collagen and aid in firming a younger-looking skin structure and developing new skin cells.
Zendaya's Starbucks order went viral on TikTok after an employee shared it on the social media platform.
The order consists of a Venti Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte with coconut milk.
AUSTIN BUTLER: DARK CHOCOLATE
Image: Bloomberg
Butler revealed in 2022 that one of the things he couldn’t live without was dark chocolate.
Dark chocolate is filled with antioxidants that help reduce dark spots on your skin and flavonol that can protect against sun damage. Since it is loaded with skin-healing nutrients, Butler’s favourite treat can aid his skin in looking youthful.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow
Six steps to help you get flawless skin like Ariana Grande
From wigs to plaits: Behind the seams of ‘Blood and Water’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos