'That was not my easiest innings,' says Wolvaardt of her sixth ODI century

Laura Wolvaardt shed the aesthetics, gritted her teeth, snarled on some occasions and ran as hard as she could, using all those hours of fitness work to good effect.
The Proteas captain showed another part of her game in crafting the sixth ODI century of her already stellar career in Kimberley on Saturday night.
In reaching an unbeaten 110 that helped the Proteas to a crucial seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the second match of the series, Wolvaardt also surpassed Mignon du Preez to become her country’s leading run-scorer in ODIs.
She did so having played 60 games fewer than Du Preez and in a manner not in keeping with her reputation. There were few textbook cover drives; rather Saturday’s was a display of mental grit on a tricky surface suited to a Sri Lankan attack that is spin heavy.
“Australia was a tough month for me. I don’t feel like I’m doing much different. I’ve had some luck, had some catches dropped, which I’ve been able to use to my advantage.”
Saturday night offered another indication that she is happy to carry the load while also being grateful for the input of senior players such as Marizanne Kapp, whose unbeaten 80 provided impetus to the South African innings at a crucial time.
“Kappy really helped me, I would probably have got out earlier because I was getting so frustrated,” said Wolvaardt.
South Africa reached the target of 230 with eight balls to spare, picking up two vital points on the ICC Women’s Championship log, which will decide the automatic qualifiers for next year’s ODI World Cup in India. South Africa is now second on the table behind Australia.
The third match of the series will take place in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
