Cricket

Proteas Women eager to bounce back in first ODI at Buffalo Park

SA good to go in ODI series against Sri Lanka, says Wolvaardt

09 April 2024 - 10:37 By ANATHI WULUSHE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Laura Wolvaardt in action during the T20 against Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium
Laura Wolvaardt in action during the T20 against Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium
Image: ALAN EASON

Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt maintains her team is not carrying mental scars from their T20 series loss to Sri Lanka and insists they are eager to hit back when the ODI series gets under way at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday (2pm).

The Proteas were beaten 2-1 by the islanders in the shorter format series on Wednesday last week.

This sparked some concern about the Proteas’ chances at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September.

Among the issues was the inability of the team’s middle order to contribute runs and capitalise on the solid foundation set by the top order.

As the squad turn their attention to the three-match ICC Women’s ODI Championship (2022-25), which determines the qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Wolvaardt remains positive they will turn their fortunes around in the longer format. 

The Proteas have been on a good run in the championship.

They are in second place and within touching distance of Australia who occupy the top spot after having won 10 out of the 15 matches in the championship. 

Though their preparation has been slightly hindered by rain over the weekend and Monday, Wolvaardt says they have been doing a lot of team introspection. 

“Not the way we wanted to end the series [T20I] but we have used the past few days to talk about what we wanted to achieve in the ODIs. I think we are all good to go tomorrow,” she said.

“We could have been a lot better in all three departments in the last T20, we dropped some key catches, and we did not execute well with the ball and the bat.

“We fell flat in the middle periods. We improved on our power play and death overs and also rotated the strike a little better.

More questions as Proteas Women suffer T20 series loss

With only a few months until the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, the Proteas were left with more questions than answers after they sagged to a 2-1 T20 ...
Sport
5 days ago

“We spoke about the plan around that and retouched on our ODI framework and blueprint and how we would like to go about that.

“I think ODIs have been our strongest format and we will look to do the same as we have been doing. We find ourselves in quite a good position on the log, but we have a lot of tough series coming up.

“Every point we can secure is good. This is a huge series because Sri Lanka is a good side and they showed that in the T20s by putting up some good performances.

“This is not a series we can take lightly; we will have to be at our best if we want to secure as many points as we can.”

The Proteas have made a notable inclusion in 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso from the Lions, who earns her maiden ODI call-up after making her international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Wolvaardt’s Proteas need to shake off stagnation to become true global contenders

A few unexpected victories gave hope, but in T20s the Proteas won just three of 12 matches and in ODIs they won seven and lost five times
Sport
1 week ago

Unstoppable Kapp wants to give more to Proteas

Marizanne Kapp hopes to continue her international career beyond next year’s ODI World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt on the hunt for consistency

Seeing their best-laid plans come to life pleased Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt in their 79-run victory over Sri Lanka Women in the first of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wolvaardt hits ton as SA see off Sri Lanka in T20 opener

A maiden T20 international century by A maiden T20 international century by Momentum Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt put Sri Lanka to the sword as ...
Sport
1 week ago

Titans back Mashimbyi amid threat of first trophyless season in 12 years

The team is very much in the midst of a transition, with little on-field experience to help manage the younger players
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New surname, same Tatjana as Olympic star starts on winning note Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Barefooted Evette de Klerk streaks to SA 200m record Sport
  3. Mokwena relishing Sundowns’ clash with ‘one of my favourite coaches, Ernst’ Soccer
  4. Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson Soccer
  5. Banyana confident home comforts will help them see off Nigeria Soccer

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show