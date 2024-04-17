Wolvaardt’s historic performance in vain as Sri Lanka win third ODI

Laura Wolvaardt and her opposite number Chamari Athapaththu produced a pair of batting masterclasses in Potchefstroom on Wednesday but it was the Sri Lankan skipper, with greater support from her teammates, who emerged with a historic win for her side.

Athapaththu’s unbeaten 195 knocked Wolvaardt’s earlier career best 184* into fifth place on the list of highest individual scores in women’s ODIs. However, where Wolvaardt’s was virtually a lone hand, Athapaththu received terrific support particularly from Nilakshi de Silva, who shared a partnership of 179 for the fifth wicket with her skipper as Sri Lanka reached the target of 302 with 33 balls to spare, for a six wicket victory.

It was the highest successful run chase in a Women’s ODI and just the second time Sri Lanka have won an ODI in South Africa.

Athapaththu’s shotmaking, like Wolvaardt’s earlier was mesmerising particularly her driving through the off-side which married power with elegance. She struck 26 fours and fives, facing only 133 balls.