Cricket
Cricket SA seeks up to R400m to ready venues for 2027 World Cup
Biggest sporting event in country since successful 2010 Fifa soccer tournament
14 April 2024 - 00:00
Cricket South Africa (CSA) could need up to R400m to prepare for the 2027 Cricket World Cup to be held in SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.