Cheetahs prepare to welcome the Stormers in what could be last game home

What should have been a sparkling season for the Cheetahs under Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith has unravelled into epic shambles.

The Cheetahs' date with the Stormers at the Free State Stadium on Saturday is an opportunity to atone for some of their embarrassing performances‚ mostly at home.

After their 38-31 win against the Sunwolves on March 11‚ the New Zealand teams wiped the floor with them with the Highlanders‚ Crusaders and the Chiefs all collecting wins.