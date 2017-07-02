The Lions missed out on a cricket score‚ the Bulls have announced their intentions of how dangerous they are going to be under John Mitchell while the Southern Kings prove there is life to them despite their impending Super Rugby exit.

The Cheetahs are down in the dumps and the Stormers may have found their answer to their long standing flyhalf riddle.

Here are five things Super Rugby has taught us this weekend.

1) Warrick Gelant will epitomise what the Bulls will be under John Mitchell Gelant has been used in fits and starts by Nollis Marais due to the availability of Jesse Kriel as an utility player.

The past two weekends of him in South Africa 'A' and Bulls players have reminded us about his spatial awareness‚ ability to exploit a gap and his finishing.

What also flies under the radar is his goal-kicking‚ which was his strongest suit as a schoolboy start at Hoerskool Outeniqua.

The likes of Handre Pollard may keep him from kicking but the Bulls and more importantly‚ the Boks‚ have a gem in Gelant if he remains injury-free.

2) Jan Serfontein is a cut above the rest It's amazing what confidence does to a player and Serfontein is the example.

On Friday evening‚ he showed Andre Esterhuizen how a Super Rugby class inside centre should conduct himself on the field.

There were slick passes‚ exceptional hands and the speed through a gap that made him such a dangerous age-group player.

Having excelled for the Boks‚ he finally rocked up for the Bulls‚ who will miss him when he departs for France.

3) Damian Willemse is gold The Sharks' Curwin Bosch may have hogged the headlines but cream like Willemse was always going to rise to the top.

He didn't set the stage alight like Bosch but his game management and level-headedness reminded South African rugby fans of how far ahead he is ahead of the likes of Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Robert du Preez junior.

As talented as those two 10's are‚ they're impostors compared to Willemse and the rise of the former and Bosch may impede their development.

South African rugby has been crying for multi-skilled 10's and through Willemse‚ one has dropped at the doorstep.

4) Excuses don't cut it at the Cheetahs The Cheetahs again showed a lack of composure and belief that has been symptomatic of their season.

Their loss to the Stormers wasn't as galling as the capitulations against the New Zealand sides but it is a loss nonetheless.

Having not won at home since March 11‚ when they squeezed past the Sunwolves‚ the Cheetahs ended their home game run without a win.

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has talked at length about the team's bravery and their mental fortitude but that hasn't translated into results....

5) The Southern Kings walking the talk The Eastern Cape franchise have churned out results despite being in the same boat of the Cheetahs.

They have embraced their endangered status and have turned it into something positive.

They took a serious hiding in Beunos Aires last year and to turn it around in the manner in which they have this season was amazing.

They've won more games on the road than they have at home.

That alone speaks volumes of the team's character.

- TimesLIVE