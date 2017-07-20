Kriel's decision to quit school and focus on boxing goes under scrutiny on Sunday

Deejay Kriel goes into the ring on Sunday looking to vindicate his decision to drop out of school to follow his boxing dream.

Distantly related to former welterweight star Benny Nieuwenhuizen‚ Kriel fell in love with the sport at the age of eight when an uncle invited him to train at his gym in Edenvale.

When he was 12 he joined the gym run by late heavyweight sensation Johnny du Plooy‚ which was just 2km from his school.

“I used to bunk school to go box‚” he recalled.

“I would arrive at school and make as if I was there.

"There was a wire fence and we’d bring side-cutters to cut holes and get out‚” he added with a smile.