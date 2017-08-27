Pumas errors come from desperation for wins against top rivals Springboks

Argentina’s growing desperation for a win against Tier One opposition is clouding their vision and led to the indiscipline that marred Saturday’s performance against South Africa, their players and coach said.

“We weren’t patient, we didn’t have control when we should have,” captain Agustin Creevy said after the Springboks’ 41-23 victory in Salta.

South Africa notched up their first away win of the season, beating a Pumas side who played the last quarter a man short after lock Tomas Lavanini’s red card.

“It’s very hard to play with 14 players for almost half a match of this kind,” said Creevy, adding the sin binning earlier in the afternoon of Lavanini, for his first yellow card, and Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

“We’ll be talking with Lavanini... Of course indiscipline is worrying,” coach Daniel Hourcade said after the lock knocked on to prevent a certain South Africa try for his second yellow.

It was a fourth red for a Pumas player after two in the early 1990s during another spell of meagre results and one last year for young prop Enrique Pieretto.