Flyhalf Handré Pollard was a surprise inclusion in the Springbok squad for the Australasian leg of the Rugby Championship named by coach Allister Coetzee on Tuesday.

Pollard‚ 23‚ has played fewer than 80 minutes of rugby in the past 16 months due to severe ankle and knee injuries‚ but has been rehabilitating and training with the Bulls in recent weeks.

He has played 20 Tests and scored 188 points‚ and despite his age‚ brings added experience to the backline.

Talented Sharks playmaker Curwin Bosch‚ who made his Test debut against the Pumas in Port Elizabeth two weeks ago‚ drops out to accommodate Pollard.

Western Province utility back Dillyn Leyds and fit-again scrumhalf Ross Cronje were also added to the group after missing the brief tour to Argentina where the Boks beat the Pumas 41-23.

Leyds is preferred to centre Francois Venter‚ who won’t tour.

He will no doubt be hastened into the Cheetahs squad for Friday’s PRO 14 opener against Ulster in Belfast while Jano Vermaak makes way for Cronje’s return.