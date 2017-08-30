Blue Bulls director of rugby Mitchell rings the changes after embarrassing defeat to the Pumas

Fortuin will be making his Bulls debut in the Currie Cup while Shaun Adendorff is the newcomer among the loose forwards where he has replaced injured Boom Prinsloo.

Mitchell also opted for a new halfback combination in Ivan van Zyl and Marnitz Boshoff to replace Andre Warner and Joshua Stander.

Johnny Kotze is promoted from the bench to the starting line-up and will combine with JT Jackson in the midfield while two new wings Rabs Maxwane and Duncan Matthews have been named after recovering from injury.

The match will also see the introduction of former EP Kings player Tim Agaba‚ who has been included on the bench and is due for his Blue Bulls debut.

Agaba is returning to fifteens rugby after a hugely successful stint with the sevens where he collected a bronze medal at the Olympic Games and won the HSBC Sevens World Series trophy with the Blitzboks.