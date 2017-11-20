Springbok coach Allister Coetzee insists he will play his strongest available team in Saturday's Test against Italy.

Coetzee was in no doubt that continuity in selection‚ in this case the preservation of the winning team in Paris‚ was a non negotiable this week.

After all‚ they've had trouble against Italy before.

Coetzee did not warm to the question about potentially involving less established players in Saturday's Test.

He explained there will be an opportunity in the final Test on this tour against Wales to look at fringe players.

"The Test against Wales falls outside the international window‚ so there will be an opportunity to look at those players.

"Duane Vermeulen‚ Francois Louw‚ Elton Jantjies and Franco Mostert will leave us next week‚" said Coetzee.

Players like Warrick Gelant‚ Curwin Bosch and Lukhanyo Am could come into the reckoning in Cardiff.

Coetzee may have a full complement available with captain Eben Etzebeth likely to be available for selection.

Another boost is the return of Pieter-Steph du Toit who sat out the Test in Paris due to concussion.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen said he expects Etzebeth to be fit for the match after the lock left the field with a lower left leg injury late in the game against France.

He is still awaiting the outcome of an MRI scan on hooker Malcolm Marx which was due to be performed later on Monday.

"Malcolm took a blow to the shoulder and although he didn't feel it at first it got progressively worse‚" said Dr Von Hagen.