Injured Beast may miss Wales clash

Springbok loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira may miss next weekend's clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

The Sharks' Thomas du Toit has been called up as cover if the 98-Test capped Mtawarira fails to regain fitness in time.

Mtawarira was helped off the field in the first half in the Springboks' convincing victory over Italy.

"We have to make sure [by Sunday]. I'm not too positive about it. Hopefully we get better news. It's his quad, close to the groin area," said Springboks coach Allister Coetzee about his most experienced player's injury.

Mtawarira won't be the only starter from the match against Italy to miss out next week.

The clash falls outside the international window which means No8 Duane Vermeulen, flank Francois Louw, lock Franco Mostert and flyhalf Elton Jantjies return to their northern hemisphere clubs.

To lose three forwards with a total of 194 caps will take its toll on any team but the Boks will get Siya Kolisi back from paternity leave.

The team, however, have a bit to work with following this performance.

They fronted up to the physical challenge and remained calm and composed when they needed to.

They also have key players showing the form that made them Springboks in the first place and no one exemplified that more than flyhalf Handre Pollard.

"Handre was really good," Coetzee said about the man of the match.

"He's a physical flyhalf. These conditions suit his game because he can take it to the line. It makes a difference because if you have a passing 10 it allows the opposition's line speed to catch you behind the advantage line.

"You can also clearly see he made a massive step up in terms of his goalkicking. He's a typical flyhalf putting the pieces together slowly but surely. I'm pleased with the confidence he is busy building at the moment."

Pollard was more modest about his achievement in atrocious conditions.

"It was a great team effort; on the defence we were outstanding and the forwards provided a great platform."