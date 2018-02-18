The pre-season notion that the Lions had shot their bolt and will slide into decline didn't stand up well as they powered to a 26-19 Super Rugby opening win over the Sharks.

Sure‚ they weren't the slick operators that surged to the last two finals‚ but tellingly they again showed the character and wherewithal that proved the bedrock of their two most recent campaigns.

“We went into this game a little underdone‚” reminded coach Swys de Bruin.

“We asked for character and that came through.”

Captain Warren Whiteley nodded in agreement.