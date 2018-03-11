Rugby

Lions counting the cost of their shock defeat to the Blues at Ellis Park

11 March 2018 - 13:30 By Liam Del Carme
The Emirates Lions captain Warren Whiteley being treated on the field after sustaining an injury during the Super Rugby match against the Blues at Ellis Park, Johannesburg on 10 March 2018.
The Emirates Lions captain Warren Whiteley being treated on the field after sustaining an injury during the Super Rugby match against the Blues at Ellis Park, Johannesburg on 10 March 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The Lions are counting the cost of their shock defeat to the Blues at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Captain Warren Whiteley left the field injured in the first half and will be ruled out of action for the next few weeks with knee ligament damage.

It is a blow for the Lions as well as the player who is hoping to re-establish himself after recovering from a crippling groin injury last year.

“It seems like a grade one PCL‚ which is not too serious. Perhaps only a couple of weeks (unavailable)‚” said Whiteley who appeared more downcast about the dramatic 38-35 defeat than the injury.

“I’m walking fine and there is no pain. It just feels a bit unstable. The doctor said my PCL felt a bit loose.”

Coach Swys de Bruin was most displeased in the aftermath of the shock defeat.

When asked whether his side was perhaps complacent following three wins at the start of the competition De Bruin said: “Definitely. We are human. We will turn this around into a positive.”

Whiteley was brutal in his assessment of what transpired after the Lions led 28-10 after 54 minutes.

“I can’t remember when last we were that poor in the last 20 minutes.

“It is disappointing because our strength is the last 20 minutes. That’s when they took the game away from us. We would have learned a lot of lessons from this‚” said Whiteley.

“Perhaps we felt a bit of pressure. It got a bit frantic and I thought we got a bit loose. We started giving too much possession away and we weren’t clinical enough.

"I thought we weren’t direct enough. We didn’t stick to our strengths. If we kept it a bit tighter we would have got a lot more reward.”

It was surprising that the Lions played into the Blues hands‚ especially after they so masterfully avoided the same trap against the Bulls at Loftus a week earlier.

Without Whiteley the Lions lacked composure as the Blues cranked up the heat.

“Warren is one of a kind and a fantastic leader but the other guys must stand up‚” said De Bruin.

“The spine of our team is made up of Springboks. There are other leaders in the team. It is no excuse. When you score five tries you should win the game‚” said De Bruin.

“We battled all day to protect our ball. They are a very dangerous side when it comes to turnovers.

"They were quick at the breakdown. In the end it was a game of margins but we’ve got to close games down. That’s life.”

De Bruin also reflected on the bigger picture.

“We had a chance to go top of the log and go ahead of everyone. We didn’t. The Crusaders lost. Big teams lost. The race is on.”

READ MORE:

Blitzboks in Vancouver quarters despite heavy defeat

The Blitzboks achieved their objective of emerging from a difficult Pool to secure a Cup quarterfinal berth at the HSBC World Sevens Series ...
Sport
3 hours ago

We’ll just enjoy the win over the Bulls for now‚ says Tana Umaga

It was a case of attitude over altitude as the Blues recorded a rare away win on South African soil over the Lions on Saturday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Pay TV's influence weighs on rugby election

Several rugby unions are disillusioned with pay channel SuperSport's alleged influence in the running of the sport.
Sport
13 hours ago

Blues upset sloppy Lions

The Lions were uncharacteristically sloppy and perhaps complacent, as they suffered a rare home defeat to the Blues on Saturday.
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kgatlana humbled to win the Most Valuable Player award at Cyprus Cup Soccer
  2. Komphela delighted to at least find one promising aspect of Chiefs' team play Soccer
  3. Proteas into commanding position at lunch on day three Cricket
  4. Lions counting the cost of their shock defeat to the Blues at Ellis Park Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was

Related articles

  1. CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks Cricket
  2. Highlanders inflict Stormers’ third tour defeat from three Rugby
  3. Blitzboks aim to break Vancouver duck Rugby
  4. Coach Du Preez wants his Sharks to bare their teeth at the Sunwolves Rugby
  5. Sonny-Bill will not be a focal point for the Lions when they host the Blues Rugby
  6. Bulls coach Mitchell says he has a plan for the Reds Rugby
  7. May to oppose Alexander at next month’s SA Rugby elections Rugby
  8. Injured Jaco Kriel looks likely to miss the Rugby Championship Rugby
  9. Blitzboks in tough pool in Vancouver Rugby
  10. More bad news for the Stormers in New Zealand Rugby
X