The Springboks are in awe of teammate Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira playing in his 100th Test on Saturday‚ but no-one dares make a fuss.

Mtawarira will join an elite band of props that includes Gethin Jenkins and Adam Jones (both Wales‚ British & Irish Lions)‚ Jason Leonard (England‚ British & Irish Lions)‚ John Hayes (Ireland‚ British & Irish Lions)‚ Martin Castrogiovanni and Andrea Lo Cicero (both Italy) and Tony Woodcock (New Zealand) to have played in 100 Tests.

That‚ in some circles warrants swinging lustily from chandeliers but Mtawarira wants to keep his and his teammates’ feet firmly on the ground as they prepare for what may be a series clinching victory on Saturday.

Captain Siya Kolisi‚ who did his best to keep everyone grounded in the build up to his first Test as captain last week‚ wasn’t going to break from that script on Friday.

“It is a huge achievement and we are all proud‚” said Kolisi. “All he wants is for the team to do well.

“He’s always been like that. He’s such a guy that he doesn’t want to make a big thing when there’s personal achievement.

“We try and do our best to focus on the game. We are happy for him. It is a huge milestone. It takes a lot to play 100 games for the Springboks.”

Mtawarira and Co have reason to be on guard. England showed at Ellis Park that they pack a punch up-front and possess elusive runners out wide. In George Ford‚ Owen Farrell and Henry Slade they have a midfield axis well versed at applying the squeeze with the boot.

The introduction of Joe Launchbury and Brad Shields gives England more bulk at lock and flank respectively.

“From what we’ve seen in Super Rugby he’s good in the wide plays‚” Kolisi said of Shields‚ the Hurricanes captain.

“He is also good at stealing. He’s gonna want to prove himself. This is his first start. We need to be alert in whatever we do.”

The Springboks have also opted for bigger physique by including Pieter-Steph du Toit in the back and Frans Malherbe in the front rows respectively.

“He’s good player. He’s very calm‚” Kolisi said of Du Toit who started off the bench last week.

“He’s an awesome option at lineout. We have three locks. We know he is a strong ball carrier‚ which gives us momentum. He doesn’t panic‚ he’s always calm.”

The captain knows defeat puts the series in the balance‚ while potentially introducing self-doubt ahead of the last Test at Newlands. He was careful not to overstate the gravity of the occasion.

The Boks can win the series on Youth Day and the president of the republic will be in attendance at the Bok Test for the first time since coming into office.

“Obviously we would love to win series this week. If we can win this weekend it would be amazing‚” said Kolisi.