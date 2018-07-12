Rugby analyst Nick Mallett returns to SuperSport screens

Former Springboks coach and rugby analyst Nick Mallett returns SuperSport studios this weekend after an absence of almost two months.

It will be Mallett's first appearance since Ashwin Willemse walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium on May 19.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday that Mallett is scheduled to be part of Saturday's Super Rugby matches to be played in Johannesburg and Durban.

The Lions host the Bulls in a Gauteng derby at Ellis Park while the Sharks welcome the Jaguares at Kings Park.