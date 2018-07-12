Sport

WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy

Watch the comedy series following the Stormers' Super Rugby season

12 July 2018 - 09:08
Sponsored

Comedian and actor Glen Biderman-Pam is known for being the sidekick whether it’s as the barman in WTF with Tumi Morake, the groom’s best man in Tali’s Wedding or an in-studio comedian in Larger Than Life with Jason Goliath. Glen’s had enough and has decided to embrace change by landing a job as the star of his own show. With a little help from the BrightRock Life Insurance, Glen gets his five minutes of fame (literally) on the fast-paced series entitled Off The Bench with Glen Biderman-Pam.

He gets to chill in his makeshift studio situated in his mother’s cottage with awesome Mzansi celebrities while giving live commentary on the Stormers' Super Rugby matches. Oh yes, Glen is a huge Stormers fan and so is his bestie Khanyisa Bunu. However, the same can’t be said of his mother, Sue Pam-Grant who is always interrupting "Glenny boy’s" limelight.

Grab the biltong and turn up the volume for some great laughs with Off The Bench with Glen Biderman-Pam for the upcoming six episodes. 

Glen Biderman-Pam
Glen Biderman-Pam
Image: Supplied

This article was paid for by BrightRock Life Insurance.

Most read

  1. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  2. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  3. Tendai Ndoro, Ajax Cape Town and PSL all guilty of league chaos Sport
  4. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  5. Tendai Ndoro, Ajax Cape Town and PSL all guilty of league chaos Sport

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured
Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
X