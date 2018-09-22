Powerhouse first half earns Kings a deserved Pro14 win

A change of venue proved to be life giving for the Southern Kings, who recorded an impressive 38-28 victory against the Glasgow Warriors at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium.

In bright sunshine, the Kings tightened up from last week's disappointing loss against Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to register their first win of the 2018/19 Pro14 campaign. They also collected a bonus point in the process.

Things did not start very well when fullback Masixole Banda missed a straightforward penalty in the fourth minute but the hosts scored three tries in 13 minutes to steal a serious march on the Warriors.

The Kings' first try came from Yaw Penxe in the sixth minute, who was on the end of a regulation but flowing backline move that caught the visitors short on defence.

Martin du Toit's 10 minute try needed the intervention of the television match officials to check the grounding but it was a well deserved try.

The Kings were patient in their build-up and allowed themselves to pick their moment to exploit a gap when it availed itself.