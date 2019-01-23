Bryan Habana backs the All Blacks to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Record Springbok try-scorer Bryan Habana believes that despite two defeats in 2018‚ the All Blacks remain the favourites to win the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

The All Blacks have won the tournament three times – 1987‚ 2011 and 2015 – and are attempting to win it an impressive third time in a row.

Habana‚ who was a World Cup winner in 2007 and scored 67 Test tries‚ made the comments to a New Zealand media outlet.

"The All Blacks becoming the first team ever to win three World Cups in a row is very likely‚" Habana told stuff.co.nz.

"Ireland will go into this World Cup pretty confident. But‚ like all previous World Cups‚ I'm almost certain New Zealand will go into this World Cup as favourites."