Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie will get his first real taste of life in a Lions’ jersey in Sunday’s preseason clash against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium.

Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie will get his first real taste of life in a Lions’ jersey in Sunday’s preseason clash against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium.

The 21-year old‚ who is on loan from the Stormers‚ finds himself in the firing line after the Lions’ tight five‚ particularly tighthead‚ stock had been depleted in recent times. Tight forwards Ruan Dreyer‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Franco Mostert and Corne Fourie have all moved on‚ while Johannes Jonker and Lourens Erasmus are injured.

Sadie‚ a junior Springbok in 2016‚ played nine matches for the Stormers last year but with their tighthead reserves in rude health they opted to make the former Bellville High pupil available on loan.