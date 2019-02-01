Lions’ new tighthead Carlu Sadie gets a run against Sharks
Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie will get his first real taste of life in a Lions’ jersey in Sunday’s preseason clash against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium.
Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie will get his first real taste of life in a Lions’ jersey in Sunday’s preseason clash against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium.
The 21-year old‚ who is on loan from the Stormers‚ finds himself in the firing line after the Lions’ tight five‚ particularly tighthead‚ stock had been depleted in recent times. Tight forwards Ruan Dreyer‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Franco Mostert and Corne Fourie have all moved on‚ while Johannes Jonker and Lourens Erasmus are injured.
Sadie‚ a junior Springbok in 2016‚ played nine matches for the Stormers last year but with their tighthead reserves in rude health they opted to make the former Bellville High pupil available on loan.
Sadie will have Malcolm Marx on his inside‚ while the fit-again Dylan Smith will hold up the loosehead side of the scrum.
In the absence of flank Cyle Brink‚ who remains sidelined with a knee injury for the next few months‚ Hacjivah Dayimani will wear the No 7 jersey‚ with Kwagga Smith on the other flank.
Regular captain Warren Whiteley has shrugged off his preseason niggles and will captain the side from the back of the scrum. The Lions’ loose trio is exceptionally mobile and they will want to operate at a high tempo against bulkier opposite numbers.
Apart from Sadie‚ the Lions had hoped to debut lock Stephan Lewies on Sunday. Lewies‚ however‚ has a stomach bug and failed to recover in time for selection against his former team. It means Ruan Vermaak will partner Marvin Orie in the second row.
The Lions’ backline has a familiar look with five Springboks reporting for duty in the starting team‚ while Ruan Combrinck will be one of 11 substitutes waiting for action.
The match‚ which kicks off at 2pm‚ is part of the Super Hero double-header and the forerunner to the Stormers versus Bulls clash.
Lions (to play the Sharks) - Andries Coetzee; Courtnall Skosan‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Vorster‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Elton Jantjies‚ Nic Groom; Warren Whiteley (captain)‚ Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Kwagga Smith; Marvin Orie‚ Ruan Vermaak; Carlu Sadie‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Dylan Smith. Substitutes: Pieter Jansen‚ Danie Minnie‚ Frans van Wyk‚ Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Marnus Schoeman‚ Dillon Smith‚ Shaun Reynolds‚ Sylvian Mahuza‚ Ruan Combrinck‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Rhyno Herbst.