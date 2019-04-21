As the Stormers limp towards another season of mediocrity after a bumbling 19-17 home loss against the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday‚ they also face a looming lock crisis.

During the match against the Australian stragglers‚ the Stormers lost both Cobus Wiese and Salmaan Moerat to suspected concussions.

Considering they are already without Eben Etzebeth (calf)‚ Chris van Zyl (back) and JD Schickerling (shoulder)‚ they face a potential problem for next week’s battle against the Bulls at Newlands.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ernst van Rhyn‚ who both started at looseforward but finished the match in the second row‚ might have to start against the Bulls next week.

“We are pretty thin at lock at the moment. It affects everything because it alters the way you want to play tactically‚” coach Robbie Fleck said.

“The Brumbies scored a try while Salmaan was knocked out. It was a head injury and the game should have been stopped there.”

But the biggest issue the Stormers face is how to convert their mountainous possession into points.

Some lenient refereeing by Kiwi Nick Briant at the weekend didn’t help them‚ which allowed the Brumbies plenty of scope to disrupt the Stormers.

They gave away four penalties in succession in the red zone without sanction and repeatedly sacked Stormers’ mauls without punishment.

But the Stormers were woeful as well.