'Rugby continuing to succeed in the transformation process‚' says SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux

A month after declaring a profit for the first time in three years there was more good news for SA Rugby as they exceeded their transformation benchmarks.

Only eight out of 19 South African sporting federations achieved their transformation targets in 2017/18.

SA Rugby was one of them according to the sixth report of the Eminent Persons’ Group on Transformation in Sport (EPG) in Pretoria on Tuesday.

SA Rugby achieved 60 per cent of the targets agreed with the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The EPG sets a minimum target of 50 per cent achievement as the measure of successful compliance.