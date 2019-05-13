Western Province bosses make a U-turn and back coach Robbie Fleck

After delivering an ultimatum to Stormers coach Robbie Fleck that his side needed to beat the Bulls and the Jaguares to retain his job‚ the Western Province hierarchy have made a U-turn.

Shortly before kick-off against the Bulls late last month‚ chief executive Paul Zacks gave Fleck the ultimatum‚ made by the WP board‚ that losing to the Bulls or the Jaguares would spell the premature end of his tenure. The Stormers subsequently lost to the Jaguares.

Fleck is under pressure with the Stormers bottom of the SA Super Rugby conference after six defeats in 11 matches this season.

His contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the current season and John Dobson has already been named as his successor in 2020.

The Stormers have only lost one home game this season and have four home matches in their final five fixtures to come. They still have a decent chance of topping a conference where only five points covers first to last.