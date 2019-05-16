Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has naturally picked his strongest team to face the Crusaders at Newlands on Saturday‚ with the return of a trio of Springboks.

Captain Siya Kolisi‚ flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and inside centre Damian de Allende will bolster the Cape side against the juggernaut side from Christchurch.

A win for the Stormers would put them strongly in the play-off picture despite six losses in 11 matches so far this season.

The SA conference is so tight that even a defeat won’t put the Stormers out of contention‚ but a win over the best team in the competition would feel like a bonus.

The Christchurch side are also near maximum strength though‚ with the return of All Black stalwart Sam Whitelock to lead them in the 22nd meeting between the teams.

The Crusaders have won 17 of the previous 21 clashes‚ including the last seven in row.