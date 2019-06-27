The Cheetahs confirm Hawies Fourie as their new coach

The Cheetahs have duly confirmed Hawies Fourie as their new coach.

The 50-year-old has signed a four-year contract to take the reins of the Pro14 outfit.

Fourie takes over from Franco Smith who takes over as head coach of Italy after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Smith‚ however‚ will still be in charge of Free State’s Currie Cup team with Fourie acting as an observer.

Fourie‚ who was Cheetahs’ backline coach from 2007 to 2013 and the Griquas head coach until 2016‚ went on to coach Maties to back to back Varsity Cup titles.