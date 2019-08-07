Springboks shuffle front to face Pumas in Salta

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has gone for an all new front row for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Salta.

Props Tendai Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane and hooker Bongi Mbonambi start in place of Steven Kitshoff‚ Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx respectively.

Mbonambi will earn his 29th cap but only his fourth start while Nyakane earns his fourth start in his 40th Test.

Otherwise the team is unchanged from the side that drew 16-16 with the All Blacks in Wellington nearly two weeks ago. No 8 Duane Vermeulen will again captain the side.

The “Beast”‚ who is set to make his 110th appearance in the Green and Gold jersey‚ will join Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana on 53 appearances in the Rugby Championship to equal the Springbok record for number of caps in the southern hemisphere competition. South Africa can clinch the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2009 if they can manage to beat the difficult Pumas with a bonus point.

Erasmus described Saturday’s vital clash as another very important opportunity to build momentum towards the Rugby World Cup in Japan. “The Pumas are a very difficult team to play at home and they will be fired up for this one in front of their passionate crowd in Salta‚” said Erasmus.