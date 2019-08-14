Rugby

Siya Kolisi returns but will not captain the Springboks against Argentina

14 August 2019 - 15:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi takes selfies with the fans during fan activation day at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on August 13 2019.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi takes selfies with the fans during fan activation day at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on August 13 2019.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Siya Kolisi will make his long-awaited return to the Springboks starting line-up when they face Argentina at Loftus on Saturday but he will not captain the side in the Rugby World Cup farewell Test.

Schalk Brits will captain the Boks against the South Americans.

Coach Rassie Erasmus explained that he opted for Brits to lead the team ahead of the returning Kolisi as he is slowly being reintegrated back into the team after a long injury lay-off.

“I’ve asked Siya to empty his tank and go hard for as long as he can and he might even come off in the first half‚" Erasmus.

"He has played less than 50 minutes of Currie Cup rugby in the last 12 weeks but I needed him to have a taste of Test rugby again before we leave for Japan.”

Schalk Brits will have the honour of leading the team against Argentina at Loftus.
Schalk Brits will have the honour of leading the team against Argentina at Loftus.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Lions pivot Elton Jantjies will be the vice-captain on Saturday.

Erasmus‚ who confirmed that Kolisi remains the captain of the side‚ named a new-look team made up mostly of players who are still looking to secure places in the Rugby World Cup-bound squad.

“Siya remains the captain of the team‚" the Bok coach said.

"It is a matter of him getting medically fit.

"We are clear how we are going to handle the captaincy‚ we want him back to his best form and to regain his confidence.”

Erasmus has given the nod to 18 players who featured in the Rugby Championship-winning campaign but he also included five “newcomers” in the returning Kolisi‚ Thomas du Toit and Wilco Louw‚ Marco van Staden and potential debutant Scarra Ntubeni.

Scarra Ntubeni is set for his long awaited Springboks debut.
Scarra Ntubeni is set for his long awaited Springboks debut.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The backline that helped overwhelm Australia at Ellis Park a month ago has been re-united with the exception of the scrumhalf where Cobus Reinach will start.

The pack features a new front row with the mighty Bulls locking combination and a first start of the season for Marcell Coetzee alongside Kolisi and Rynhardt Elstadt.

Elton Jantjies will take over the leadership role in the event of Brits being replaced and open the way for Ntubeni to make his debut.

Erasmus said the split between six forwards and two backs on the bench was to provide extra looseforward cover for Kolisi’s cameo return.

Frans Steyn would cover all of flyhalf‚ centre and fullback with Faf de Klerk the only other back replacement.

Herschel Jantjies was slated to provide scrumhalf cover but was withdrawn on Tuesday following a blow to his head in training.

But the knock is not expected to affect his potential inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Elton Jantjies has been named vice-captain for the match against Argentina at Loftus.
Elton Jantjies has been named vice-captain for the match against Argentina at Loftus.
Image: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

“This is a massive Test for us against a fired-up Argentina team that will be looking to end their Test campaign on a high.

"We’ve gained momentum over the Castle Lager Rugby Championship – the last thing we want to do is lose it‚” said Erasmus.

Springboks Squad:

12. André Esterhuizen‚ 11. Dillyn Leyds‚ 10. Elton Jantjies‚ 9. Cobus Reinach‚ 8. Marcell Coetzee‚ 7. Rynhardt Elstadt‚ 6. Siya Kolisi‚ 5. Lood de Jager‚ 4. RG Snyman‚ 3. Vincent Koch‚ 2. Schalk Brits‚ 1. Thomas du Toit

Replacements:

16. Scarra Ntubeni‚ 17. Lizo Gqoboka‚ 18. Wilco Louw‚ 19. Marvin Orie‚ 20. Marco van Staden‚ 21. Kwagga Smith‚ 22. Faf de Klerk‚ 23. Frans Steyn.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. 'We'll do whatever it takes to get Billiat back from Chiefs‚' says Sundowns ... Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy speaks for first time on Bafana job Soccer
  4. WATCH | Percy Tau on fire in Belgium with second stunning goal in two games Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirms the return of Khama Billiat and Itu Khune Soccer

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator

Related articles

  1. Healthy competition in the Springbok squad excites Lood de Jager Rugby
  2. Israel Folau social media accounts vanish ahead of court hearing Rugby
  3. Scarra Ntubeni likely to make his Bok debut against Argentina Rugby
  4. Schalk and Jean see Swys departure as a ‘challenge and opportunity’ for Boks Rugby
  5. Why the Boks shook the rugby world Rugby
  6. Shock as Lions coach Swys de Bruin quits his role as attack consultant of the ... Rugby
  7. Willemse could face Griquas in late RWC fitness bid Rugby
  8. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus confirms captain Siya Kolisi's return Rugby
  9. Despite disruptions Dobson ‘thrilled’ for Ntubeni Rugby
  10. Boks smash Argentina to claim first Rugby Championship title in 10 years Rugby
X