Siya Kolisi returns but will not captain the Springboks against Argentina

Siya Kolisi will make his long-awaited return to the Springboks starting line-up when they face Argentina at Loftus on Saturday but he will not captain the side in the Rugby World Cup farewell Test.

Schalk Brits will captain the Boks against the South Americans.

Coach Rassie Erasmus explained that he opted for Brits to lead the team ahead of the returning Kolisi as he is slowly being reintegrated back into the team after a long injury lay-off.

“I’ve asked Siya to empty his tank and go hard for as long as he can and he might even come off in the first half‚" Erasmus.

"He has played less than 50 minutes of Currie Cup rugby in the last 12 weeks but I needed him to have a taste of Test rugby again before we leave for Japan.”